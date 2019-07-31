Baker Mayfield on receivers: We have to have open communication right now

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield got upset with the team’s wide receivers during a training camp practice over the weekend for not coming back to the ball when he was scrambling and he said on Wednesday that his on-field reaction was followed by further conversation.

Mayfield said “he’s not going to be a jackass” and that he talks to his teammates after practice any time he harps on something on the field. He said it was all part of making sure that all parties are on the same page by the time the regular season gets underway.

“Those guys know that’s a big part of our offense. And they know that,” Mayfield said. “It’s just the fact that if we get lazy and let things slide — we need to be open to communicating right now. That’s what the good teams do.”

Mayfield believes it’s a good thing for everyone to “see it from their perspective and mine” as part of those communications and we’ll see if they help lift the Browns up to the ranks of the good teams in the next few months.