Browns asking for consistency from Antonio Callaway

AP

Antonio Callaway has spent training camp practicing with the second- and third-team, even when Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry have taken veterans’ days off. Only after Jaelen Strong left with an athletic trainer Wednesday did Callaway finally get some work with the ones.

“What we ask of everybody is consistency,’’ Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We don’t want to be a rollercoaster team. You don’t want to be up and down. And I’m not saying that Callaway’s doing that every day, but we’ve got to be able to have guys that rotate and play different spots, and we’re working him at a couple of different spots.

“We’re expecting a lot out of those guys, and that’s the great part about it right now and so Callaway’s progressing very nicely.’’

Callaway has said he wants 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, which, with Landry and Beckham on the roster, seems unlikely. Still, it’s good to have goals.

The Browns insist they still believe in the fourth-round 2018 pick, but Callaway will have to work for everything he gets.

“I think everybody understands who our starting receivers are, OK?’’ Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. “Everybody else is competing, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. We do not have one depth chart in our room anywhere. I don’t care who’s in there. I just want them competing. I don’t care if you have three wide receivers Baker has never thrown to or Jarvis, Odell and Hig [Rashard Higgins] and Callaway. I don’t care.’’