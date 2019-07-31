Bucs claim William Poehls, sign two others

Getty Images

The Buccaneers churned their roster while players got a day off at training camp on Wednesday.

They signed wide receiver Matthew Eaton and first-year tight end Scott Orndoff while also adding tackle William Poehls with a waiver claim. They waived safety Orion Stewart, tight end Donnie Ernsberger and tackle Riley Mayfield to make space for the incoming trip. Stewart was waived with an injury designation as he tore his ACL last weekend.

Poehls was waived by the Colts on Tuesday. He’s also spent time with the Titans, Bills, Bears and Jaguars, but has never appeared in a regular season game.

Orndoff has also spent time with the Jaguars and also has stops in Pittsburgh, Detroit and Cincinnati since going undrafted in 2017. Eaton had a short stint with the Packers after going undrafted this year.