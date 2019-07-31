Cowboys cut Larry Allen Jr., sign Justin Phillips

Getty Images

The Cowboys worked out several linebackers during the players’ off day Wednesday and chose to re-sign Justin Phillips, the team announced. They waived offensive guard Larry Allen Jr. in a corresponding move.

Allen is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cowboys Ring of Honor member Larry Allen.

Allen signed as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard, where he earned a degree in biomedical engineering.

Phillips was an original part of the Cowboys’ undrafted free agent class out of Oklahoma State. He signed in the spring and went through the offseason program before the Cowboys cut him to make room for fullback Ryan Yurachek.

The Cowboys needed help at linebacker with Chris Covington limited by a hamstring injury, and Sean Lee nursing a sprained knee.