Cowboys will have league-high 20 open preseason practices

AP

Soon after the Cowboys began play in 1960, they had someone dedicated to answering fan mail. They also trained outside Texas to expose the franchise to other areas. They made sure they joined the NFC East, so their games would be on in the biggest markets.

It is among the things that turned the Cowboys into America’s Team and the world’s most valuable sports franchise.

Some things have changed, but making training camp accessible to one and all is something that hasn’t.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys announced the dates and times of their open practices in Texas when they return from California. They will have five open practices at their home training facility in Frisco beginning Aug. 20 after holding 15 open practices in Oxnard, California.

That gives the Cowboys a league-high 20 open training camp practices, one more than the Broncos. The Eagles have only one open practice in training camp, and the Raiders have none open to the public.