Darnell Savage comes off NFI list for Packers

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine gave defensive lineman Rashan Gary‘s work in training camp a thumbs up recently and now he’ll be able to see the team’s other first-round pick in action as well.

Savage was activated from the non-football illness list on Wednesday after being cleared to practice with the team for the first time this summer.

Savage was placed on the list after having his wisdom teeth pulled just before the start of training camp.

The Packers traded up to make sure they were in position to select Savage with the 21st pick in April’s draft. He made 37 starts at Maryland and it will be no surprise if he begins racking up starts with the Packers right off the bat in his rookie season.