DJ Chark: I feel like it’s a big year for me

Getty Images

The Jaguars made DJ Chark a second-round pick in 2018, but he made only 14 catches for 174 yards as a rookie. He realizes his time is now.

“I feel like it’s a big year for me,” Chark said Wednesday, via John Oehser of the team website.

Chark played 291 offensive snaps and 166 on special teams in 11 games. He wants more playing time, more touches, more catches, more yards and more touchdowns.

In short, Chark wants to be a bigger contributor than last season, and the Jaguars are expecting him to be a bigger contributor.

“DJ has greatly improved from spring,” Jaguars new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said Wednesday. “I think you see his confidence level in the offense, and in himself, at a really high level right now. It’s just consistency, and he has been more consistent than in the spring.

“He shows flashes of it in the spring [during the on-field portion of the team’s offseason program] and did a good job in the spring. I’m not saying DJ did a bad job in the spring, but he has been way more consistent day in and day out – and play in and play out – in this training camp so far.”

The Jaguars have a number of options at the position with Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook, Marqise Lee and Terrelle Pryor competing, along with Chark, for playing time and targets.