Dolphins take Dwayne Allen off PUP list

Getty Images

One of the Dolphins’ free agent acquisitions this offseason is ready to start practicing with the team at training camp.

Tight end Dwayne Allen opened camp on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury, but the stay ended on Wednesday with the team’s announcement that Allen has been activated.

Allen signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins after being released by the Patriots this offseason. He played in 29 games for New England over the last two years and saw most of his time as a blocker, although he did catch 13 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins hope second-year tight end Mike Gesicki will make strides as a receiver this year while Allen brings balance to the offense with his blocking skills and experience.