Dolphins waive Stone Wilson

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Wednesday they have waived punter Stone Wilson.

Wilson joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent May 9.

He was a four-year letterwinner at Florida International, where he played in 50 games and set school records for most punts (203) and punt yards (8,255). He attended IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in high school.

The move leaves Matt Haack as the only punter on the team’s 90-player roster. Haack was the Dolphins’ punter the past two seasons and has a career average of 44.6.