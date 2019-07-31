Drew Lock focused on learning, as Broncos third-stringer

AP

The Broncos might have plans for Drew Lock for the future.

But for the present, the second-round pick is stuck third on the depth chart behind a guy on his fourth team in as many years.

The Broncos have announced they’re going to start journeyman Kevin Hogan in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game, but Lock isn’t taking it as a slight, as he transitions from running a spread offense at Missouri.

“It’s obviously not the 1s that are going to go out and play this game,” Lock said, via Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post. “There will be a lot of young guys, a lot of draft picks, a lot of couple-year guys — the juices will be flowing, people will be riled up, but let’s calm down, let’s show we can drive down the field, be crisp, be smart, no penalties before the snap — be a really clean quarterback that doesn’t force the ball downfield, that can check it down and keep moving the sticks.”

Lock started 46 of 50 games in college, so being so far down the depth chart is new to him, though he’s still excited.

“Of course, I’ll be a little fired up to show people what I can do and bring the juice that I brought through college,” Lock said. “I think you’ll still see the same me. I’m confident in what I can do, whether I go in right at the beginning of the game or at end of the game. I’m going to be the same guy and prove to people that one day, I should be starting these games.”

The Broncos are set on Joe Flacco as their starter, but the door was seemingly open for Lock to take on the backup role. New coach Vic Fangio has made it clear that Lock has a lot of development to do, and his assignment this week seems indicative of how far they think he needs to go.