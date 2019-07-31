Duane Brown sees more improvement in improved Seattle offensive line

Getty Images

The Seahawks have performed well for most of the past decade despite not having a high-performing offensive line. With the return of Mike Solari to coach the unit, and with a greater effort to invest in the quality of the personnel, the offensive line improved.

Look for more improvements in 2019.

“I think Germain Ifedi is going to have a really big year,” left tackle Duane Brown told reporters on Tuesday. “I think every year has improved. I think last year he took a big step. The thing with offensive line players and young linemen, it’s all about confidence. The more confidence you have when you step on the field, no matter who your opponent is, I think you have a chance to perform well. I think he’s gained more and more confidence throughout his career and I look forward to seeing what he can do.”

A first-round pick in 2016, Ifedi has been a full-time starter since his rookie season.

The Seahawks also have a first-round pick from 2013, who initially played for the Chargers and now lines up next to Ifedi as the team’s right guard.

“[D.J. Fluker] is a very, very key part of our offense,” Brown said. “Big, strong guy that helps us a lot in the run game. He’s also a big personality in the locker room. Very passionate about the game and shows great leadership. I’m very, very happy about being on the same line with him and I’m looking forward to the season with him. Last year everyone was kind of getting involved with the system, now we know it like the back of our hands, and I think we’ll play a lot faster and a lot tougher.”

It’s a scary thought, for Seattle’s opponents. It’s a fascinating thought for those who believe that the Seahawks can do what they did in 2018, and then some.