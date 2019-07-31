Eagles easing Fletcher Cox back into practice

Getty Images

During the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Saints, Fletcher Cox went back on the field after suffering a foot injury which would later require surgery.

So it stands to reason that Cox doesn’t like being held back.

According to for Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News, the Eagles’ star defensive tackle has been suiting up for practices but not participating in team drills for the first five days.

It’s probably the prudent play for one of their best defensive players (10.5 sacks last year), after his January foot surgery. But since it’s his first major football injury, and he’s only missed three games in seven seasons, there’s an uncharted territory component.

“It was a little bit of a different offseason for me,” Cox said. “I’ve just tried to be smart about it and follow the plan. I was able to go home and train with my actual trainer, and prepare myself to get ready.

“Everything is on schedule. I just need to keep following what the [Eagles] trainers tell me to do.”

For now, that means encouraging and teaching young teammates.

“You guys hear him probably more than any other guy at practice,’’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “We ask all of our [rehabbing] guys that are working their way back to stay connected to the team. They’re always talking to the younger guys. And they’re also keeping that energy up at practice.

“They’re getting their rehab time in. They’re not missing that. But they’re also staying active with our other guys. Particularly a guy like Fletch, who means so much to the team. It’s important that he stays vocal.’’

The Eagles are taking the long view with a number of players coming off injury, as their goals are having guys ready for far beyond July.