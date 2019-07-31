Falcons first-rounder to have heart procedure

Getty Images

Falcons rookie tackle Kaleb McGary has a bigger concern than training camp at the moment, as he will undergo a heart procedure this afternoon.

The team announced that McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure, noting the procedure was “minimally invasive” and similar to two procedures he had earlier in his career.

McGary went through the comprehensive medical testing at the Scouting Combine without any suggestion there was a problem with his heart.

The 31st overall pick from Washington, McGary has been working with the second team at right tackle through the first week of camp.