George Kittle gives back to his college coach

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle has rapidly become one of the NFL’s top players, and he’s not forgetting the people who helped him get there.

Kittle’s tight ends coach for his last two years at Iowa, LeVar Woods, shared on Instagram a memento that Kittle sent him this week: His jersey from the Pro Bowl, signed and inscribed.

“Found out [Kittle] was named to the NFL Top 100 this AM, then received this in the mail this afternoon,” Woods wrote. “Thank you! It was great coaching you & I’m very proud of you! Keep working hard & remember you can be as good as you want to be.”

Kittle’s inscription on the jersey reads, “Coach Woods, Thank you for helping me take advantage of every opportunity in my last two years of college. Without your guidance and friendship, I would not be where I am today. You helped me achieve one of my dreams. Always remember that you have an incredibly positive voice, and infectious personality. I wish we could have played together. You will always be an honorary tight end!”

It was a classy gesture from Kittle, who got very limited playing time in his first two college seasons but flourished after Woods became his position coach in his junior year. Kittle remembers how much Woods helped him get where he is.