Jason Garrett insists he’s not thinking about his contract

AP

Jason Garrett sat next to Jerry Jones in the Cowboys’ opening news conference and listened as the owner addressed the coach’s contract situation. Garrett never was asked about being a lame duck that day.

He was asked Tuesday, and his answer was the same as every other time reporters have asked him about it.

“To be honest with you, I never really think about that,” Garrett said. “I never thought about that as a player. I don’t think about that as a coach. I just come to work every day and try to do the best job that I can do in the position that I have. Very fortunate to do what I love to do in this great league, in this great organization with the people that we have, the coaching staff that we have, the players, and the support staff that we have. So, just come and try to embrace that opportunity each and every day and try to contribute as much as I can.”

Garrett, 53, became the Cowboys head coach in the middle of the 2010 season when he replaced Wade Phillips. He went into 2014 as a lame duck and earned a five-year, $30 million extension after the Cowboys went 12-4 and won the division.

The Cowboys have made it clear that they need to see the team “take the next step” under Garrett. Dallas has made the postseason three times under Garrett and lost in the divisional round all three times. They have not played in an NFC Championship Game since 1995, which was the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.