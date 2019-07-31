Joe Mixon: Bengals offense can do same stuff as Rams

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon said in June that the team is going to shock a lot of people during the 2019 season and his bullishness about the first year of head coach Zac Taylor’s run in Cincinnati has not died down over the last few weeks.

Mixon spoke to reporters from training camp on Tuesday and focused on the offense that Taylor has been installing this offseason. Mixon said he thinks the unit will be a “nightmare” for opposing defenses and compared it to the Rams teams that finished first and second in points scored in Taylor’s two years on the staff.

“The film speaks for itself,” Mixon said, via the Dayton Daily News. “You see the Rams running wild all day. We’ve got that same offense. I would think we have better players than them with these offensive weapons. I would think we can do the same stuff, if not more, than they can.”

Mixon will surely get some argument when it comes to having better players in Cincinnati, especially with rookie left tackle Jonah Williams out for the year and wide receiver A.J. Green‘s return from ankle surgery not expected to come until the regular season is underway.

Mixon said he’ll do whatever it takes to help the offense and he could be in for an uptick in workload while Green is working his way back to the field. If that’s the case, he’ll be in prime position to help prove himself correct about the offensive capabilities in Cincinnati.