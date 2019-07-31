Jordan Reed feeling “more explosive” than he did last year

Getty Images

Washington tight end Jordan Reed knows the questions about his health are coming.

Thanks to a variety of injuries over the course of his NFL career, Reed has never played all 16 games in a season and he knows that “actions speak louder than words” when it comes to proclamations about being in great shape or staying on the field for the long haul.

On the action front, Reed, who caught 54 passes in 13 games last year, is fully participating in training camp after being limited by a toe injury each of the last two years. That may be why he’s comfortable spilling a few words about how he’s feeling with the 2019 season approaching.

“My feet are definitely getting stronger, way stronger than last year,” Reed said, via ESPN.com. “I feel more explosive, and I feel a lot better.”

Reed’s availability would be a plus to whoever winds up playing quarterback for Washington this season, but history says that the team will continue to need a backup plan in place at tight end.