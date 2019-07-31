Kenny Golladay: No one’s expectations are as high as mine

Getty Images

Kenny Golladay became the Lions’ No. 1 receiver last season and impressed with 70 catches for 1,063 yards, but he hasn’t done anything yet.

That’s Golladay’s own view of his progress so far, at the age of 25: He says that he’s going to respond to being the No. 1 receiver in Detroit heading into this season by exceeding expectations.

“I know everybody has high expectations for me but their expectations aren’t as high as mine,” he said. “I feel like I just have a lot to prove.”

Golladay believes he’s a better receiver now than he was before, and will continue to get better.

“This is just the beginning, I feel like,” he said. “I’m still growing as a receiver. I’m only coming into my third year. I’m still young in the game. I understand that. The coaches remind me of that all the time. I don’t ever want to get a big head. If it’s out there taking extra reps or staying after practice and doing extra, I’m all for it.”

Detroit’s offense was a big disappointment last season, but Golladay was a bright spot. The Lions hope he’s a player they can build around.