Kirk Cousins hopes expectations are high for the Vikings

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says if there’s a lot of pressure in Minnesota this year, he welcomes it.

“This is professional football. I hope we have expectations. I hope that people on the outside say, “Boy, they better be good this year or else.’ Is that pressure? Yeah, but we’re professionals,” Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Cousins said he hopes to play in such a way that expectations are always high.

“Let’s go play football and go win games and set a really high standard. If having a high standard produces expectations that we have to talk about, that’s a good problem to have,” Cousins said. “I hope we get to play for a lot of years where people really are putting a lot on us because they expect a lot out of us because we’ve shown we can do it.”

After signing in Minnesota, Cousins fell well short of expectations last year. He knows this is the year he needs to play up to his contract.