Leonard Fournette could see more work as a receiver

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette caught 36 passes as a rookie and 22 passes in 2018. He could see even more in 2019.

Via Jaguars.com, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo explained that his offense will involve plenty of passes being thrown to the running back.

“That’s a role that position needs to play,” DeFilippo said, adding that he and new quarterback Nick Foles have been discussing the importance of that aspect of the offense in recent months.