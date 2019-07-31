Lesean McCoy pays $55,000 to officer over Philadelphia bar fight

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy paid $55,000 to an officer for injuries sustained in a 2016 bar fight in Philadelphia.

According to Chris Palmer of the Philadelphia Inquirer, an arbitrator ruled that McCoy and Tamarcus Porter, a friend of McCoy’s and former teammate at the University of Pittsburgh, each had to pay $55,000 to off-duty officer Roland Butler for the February 2016 incident.

The ruling stated that the actions of McCoy and Porter “served as [an] unreasonable response to the initial encounter” with Butler and fellow officer Darnell Jessie. Butler ended up on the ground after a dispute over a bottle of champagne and he was kicked and punched multiple times, resulting in a broken nose, lacerations, broken ribs, a broken thumb and contusions.

Criminal charges were not filed over the incident but the officers filed a civil proceeding in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas in September 2016. The ruling awarded the money from McCoy and Porter to Butler only as Jessie could not identify who was responsible for attacking him.

Porter has yet to pay his portion of the ruling.