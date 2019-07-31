Luke Kuechly held out of practice after caught in a pile

AP

Any time Luke Kuechly is with the athletic trainer, there’s reason for concern for the Panthers.

But Panthers coach Ron Rivera said holding him out of the remainder of Wednesday session was about being cautious.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Rivera said Kuechly wanted to return to practice after leaving briefly when he was caught in a pile. Kuechly met with the medical team on the sideline but it didn’t appear to be serious.

Asked if he’d practice Thursday, Rivera replied: “We’ll see.”

Of course, the subtext with the former defensive player of the year is the concern about concussions, since he’s had several during his career and missed the last six games of the 2016 season because of one.