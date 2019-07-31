Michael Thomas has dramatically outperformed the five receivers taken ahead of him

It’s not quite the Brady Six, but Saints receiver Michael Thomas likely is thinking about five specific names as the ink dries on his five-year, $100 million* extension. (The asterisk will be explained in a future post.)

In 2016, five receivers were drafted before Thomas, the 47th pick in the draft. None of them have come close to doing what Thomas has done in New Orleans.

From Corey Coleman (15th overall) to Will Fuller (21st) to Josh Doctson (22nd) to Laquon Treadwell (23rd) to Sterling Sheppard (40th), all have been — relative to Thomas — not great. Sheppard has come the closest to the production that Thomas has generated, but Sheppard is still averaging 500 yards per year (1,500 total) fewer than Thomas.

Indeed, Thomas has more than 500 more career receiving yards than the four 2016 first-round receivers combined. He has 3,787; Coleman, Fuller, Doctson, and Treadwell have 3,257 among them.

Motivated in part by sliding to 47th, it’s fair to wonder whether Thomas would have been as good if he didn’t have the chip on his shoulder that comes from being drafted lower than he believes he should have been drafted. Regardless, he landed where he did, he’s done what he’s done, and now he’s getting paid huge money — more per year in new money than any receiver in NFL history.

Of course, that may not last long. A guy who slid to round five in that same draft currently plays for the Chiefs, and with Thomas setting the bar at $20 million per year, Tyreek Hill surely will try to match or beat it.

  1. Michael Thomas was a stud at Ohio State, but they lined him up on one side of the field and only had him run 2 or 3 routes – in a predominantly run-oriented offense.

  5. We need to be careful with this evaluation. Yes it is an easy one to make but lets not over-look the influence playing with a Hall of Fame QB, one of the best offensive coaches in the NFL and a stable organization. These things can have a chilling effect on a person.

    Same reason why Randy Moss in Oakland and Randy Moss in New England were completely two different players. He bought in to the culture, and with Tom throwing him passes, he broke NFL records.

    Michael Thomas has become a great WR but sometimes, your environment can also bring out the greatness in you.

  8. The production of Coleman, Treadwell, Doctson, Fuller, Sheppard, and Thomas, roughly in that order, very closely correlates with the quality of the player(s) throwing them passes.

  9. It’s sort of a curse, though. IMO, they should have dealt him. It wouldn’t have been popular, but like in Oakland with Antonio Brown or other teams who are overpaying WRs based not only the market or based on how you put money where in terms of salary allocation, this will harm them badly for years until Brees retires.

    There’s no way around it. Two offensive players will be paid upwards of 40 mil per year. I wonder how many of their good players will be FAs as camp cuts either this year to account for this or in upcoming years, because they won’t be able to pay those players.

