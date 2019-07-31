Packers claim Markus Jones off waivers

Getty Images

The Packers claimed linebacker Markus Jones off waivers from the Ravens, the team announced Wednesday. To make room on the 90-player roster, the Packers waived cornerback Javien Hamilton with an injury designation.

Jones originally signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent May 3.

During his four seasons at Angelo State, Jones appeared in 45 games with 41 starts. He made 226 tackles, a school-record 37 sacks, 77.5 tackles for a loss, 11 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 12 blocked kicks.

As a senior, Jones was named the Division II National Defensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in voting for the Harlon Hill Award, which is the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.