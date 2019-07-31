Packers sit Josh Jones down after practice fight

Getty Images

Packers safety Josh Jones requested a trade this offseason, but no deal materialized and that’s left Jones to fight for playing time in the Green Bay secondary.

He fought a little bit too much for head coach Matt LaFleur’s liking during Wednesday’s practice. According to multiple reports from Packers practice, Jones hit running back Tra Carson after the whistle and a scuffle between the two players ensued.

Jones did not return to the field for the rest of the session and LaFleur confirmed that he decided to sit Jones down.

“I told him to get out at that particular moment,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

LaFleur said he doesn’t want players tackling as Jones did and that he has a “zero tolerance policy” for fighting during the team’s practice sessions.