Ravens add linebacker Nicholas Grigsby

Getty Images

The Ravens added some depth on defense and special teams with their open roster spot.

The team announced the addition of linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.

He made the Rams as an undrafted rookie in 2016. The Ravens had him on their practice squad in 2017, but the Patriots signed him and he played in five games during New England’s Super Bowl run. He was with the Lions last year because that’s where old Patriots go.

The Ravens had a roster spot after releasing 2018 fifth-rounder Jordan Lasley, after he was involved in a fight during practice Tuesday (though they said that had nothing to do with cutting him).