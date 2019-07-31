Report: Raiders close to stadium naming rights deal with Allegiant

Getty Images

In May, Allegiant Air denied it soon would have a stadium naming rights deal with the Raiders after the low-cost airline filed for trademark protection of Allegiant Stadium. It was obviously then that it was only a matter of time.

Here’s your sign. . . .

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports that the Raiders are “nearing” an agreement with the Las Vegas-based carrier for their new Las Vegas Stadium.

The price for applying a name to the stadium was expected to cost $25 million per year for 20 years.

Allegiant was the subject of an unflattering 60 Minutes story regarding air safety concerns. In 2016, an aviation expert describe it as an “accident waiting to happen” after a string of emergency landings and diversions.

The good news is the stadium name can be shortened to “The Al” in honor of Al Davis.