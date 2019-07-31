Report: Washington having trade talks regarding Trent Williams

Getty Images

Trent Williams has made it reasonably clear he wants out of Washington.

It appears the team is now taking him seriously.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, Washington is “having trade discussions” regarding the Pro Bowl left tackle.

Williams is reportedly unhappy with the team over the handling of a medical issue this offseason. He had a benign tumor/growth removed from his scalp.

He also has two years left on his contract and could reasonably be considered underpaid.

Team officials have denied that the issues with Williams were that serious, and made it clear they wanted him back. It’s also unclear whether team president Bruce Allen’s phone is simply ringing from teams gauging the market or whether he’s the one dialing the numbers.

Regardless, moving Williams now would be a huge problem for a team breaking in a new quarterback, one way or another. Donald Penn was signed and has experience, but that’s a huge step down for the protection of either Case Keenum or Dwayne Haskins.