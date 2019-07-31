Ron Rivera: Christian McCaffrey doesn’t need to be a decoy

Getty Images

Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner said this week that he would like to cut back on running back Christian McCaffrey‘s snaps without cutting back on how often he gets the ball this season.

Finding ways to ensure McCaffrey stays fresh is a good idea, especially after he was on the field for more than 91 percent of the team’s snaps. If one was inclined to look for a downside to that approach, one would be that the offense might be easier to read when McCaffrey is off the field.

That’s not something that worries head coach Ron Rivera.

“We want the ball in Christian’s hands,” Rivera said, via ESPN.com. “When he’s on the field, there’s no reason for him to be a decoy or swing guy. Why not figure out the best thing, and that’s what Coach Norv wants to do.”

The Panthers have Cameron Artis-Payne, Jordan Scarlett, Elijah Holyfield and Reggie Bonnafon on the depth chart behind McCaffrey and seeing one of those players step up as a clear No. 2 will make it easier to take McCaffrey off the field for any reason.