Steelers claim WR Brandon Reilly

The Steelers have added another piece to their receiving corps.

The team announced that they have claimed wide receiver Brandon Reilly off of waivers. Reilly was dropped by the Lions when they signed defensive tackle Fredrick Jones to their 53-man roster.

Reilly signed with the Lions in January, was briefly off the roster in the spring and returned to Detroit in early June. Reilly also spent time on the Lions practice squad last season and was on the Bills practice squad for most of the 2017 season. He was promoted to the active roster at the end of the year, but did not play in any games.

Reilly caught 70 passes for 1,275 yards and six touchdowns while at Nebraska. He joins JuJu Smith-Schuster, Donte Moncrief, Eli Rogers, James Washington, Diontae Johnson and Ryan Switzer at receiver in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers waived cornerback Alexander Myles with a non-football injury designation to clear space for Reilly.