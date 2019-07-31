Stephen Jones: Cowboys are “damn sure” not going to be market-setter

Posted by Charean Williams on July 31, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT
AP

Todd Gurley‘s deal reset the running back market. One quarterback after another has reset the market at that position, with Russell Wilson the latest. Michael Thomas reset the receiver market Wednesday.

The Cowboys have star players at all three positions who want top money.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott all have “solid” offers on the table. But he and owner Jerry Jones also both have said the deals need to be “team friendly” for the Cowboys to have salary-cap room that will allow them to contend.

The more successful the Cowboys are, Stephen Jones has pointed out, the more money players can make off the field in endorsements.

Jones addressed Thomas’ five-year, $100 million extension on the radio Wednesday, answering why the Cowboys didn’t “get ahead” of Thomas’ deal after acquiring Cooper on Oct. 22. Cooper’s price has risen since.

“We can’t push the issue unless we want to be a market-setter,” Jones said on KTCK-AM 1310 and 96.7 FM, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, “and we’re damn sure not going to be a market-setter because of all the things that go with being a Dallas Cowboy.

“We want our players to feel good about their contracts. But at the same time, we don’t want to do things that are out of line because we can’t afford to be that way. When we save money, whether it’s with Dak, whether it’s with Zeke, whether it’s with Amari, it’s not saving Jerry and I a dollar. It’s just money that’s going to another player.”

The Cowboys might not have enough room left to pay cornerback Byron Jones and offensive guard La'el Collins after this season. They surely want to keep Jaylon Smith long term, with the starting middle linebacker a restricted free agent in the 2020 offseason.

First, though, the Cowboys have to get their offensive playmakers signed to long-term deals, and that is proving a challenge.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Stephen Jones: Cowboys are “damn sure” not going to be market-setter

  2. The easiest way to play less is for fully guaranteed contracts for 4 to 6 years or longer. If Jerry wants a Superbowl so bad he could easily do that. With current contracts and the teams option to dump them without paying the full termed amount, every player needs to hold out for every last cent.

  5. What SJ says is true… They’ll all be on the gravy train if they actually win something. That’s a big IF, and not even an IF, should they choose not to get Zeke signed.

  7. Dak Prescott – “It’s important for all these guys to get every bit of their worth. I want to see Zeke the highest paid. I want to see Amari the highest paid. I want to see myself up there. And I don’t think any of that is too far-fetched. Because at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, a year or two later, you’re not going to be the highest paid. That’s just the way the game goes,”

    It’s kind of hard to tell Prescott he needs to take a team discount after they just paid top dollar for Lawrence. He took every dollar he could get and the Jones didn’t make a big deal out of it.

  8. Team has turned a corner under Stephen Jones. He wants to do it the steeler way essentially and scout draft well and home grow the team. Problem here is largely Prescott, a big portion of his value to the team is his low salary. While they won’t say it in the media they see the same things most fans see and take issue with his 30 million asking price. Given his upside is still in question and because he can be tagged next year I see know reason to jump the gun here

  9. I’m 51 and a lifelong Cowboys fan. I am good with this. I’d rather go another 2 decades without a Superbowl than cave to Zeke’s demands.

  10. Stephen refers to his dad as “Jerry”. Interesting. BTW Dak is a 12-18 QB, Cooper is a 12-18 WR and Zeke is a 1-3 player at a devalued position. Good luck with that.

  11. The more successful the Cowboys are, Stephen Jones has pointed out, the more money players can make off the field in endorsements.

    Dallas is proof that success, in dollars, doesn’t have much to do with winning. They have three playoff wins in the past 20 some years, due in part to their habit of acquiring players that care more about their brand/endorsements than winning.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!