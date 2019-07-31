Texans activate Kahale Warring from NFI

Getty Images

The Texans have high hopes for rookie tight end Kahale Warring, and now they finally get to see him on the field.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have activated Warring from the non-football injury list.

He’s going to practice for the first time today, after missing the first five sessions with a muscle pull.

The third-round pick from from San Diego State has a chance at significant playing time early, after they released Ryan Griffin.

Even if Jordan Thomas starts, the Texans like what they’ve seen from Warring so far.