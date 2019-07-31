Titans put Cameron Batson on IR, sign Tanner McEvoy and Papi White

Getty Images

The Titans won’t have wide receiver Cameron Batson in the lineup this season.

Batson was injured in practice on Monday and the team announced on Wednesday that he has been placed on injured reserve. He had eight catches for 82 yards in 11 games for the team last season.

The team also announced the signing of wide receivers Tanner McEvoy and Papi White. McEvoy made the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and caught 14 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns in 29 games over the next two seasons. He played two games for the Dolphins last year.

White was undrafted out of Ohio University this season. He was signed by the Jaguars, but was dropped from the roster after their rookie minicamp.

The Titans completed the series of moves by waiving wide receiver Joseph Parker.