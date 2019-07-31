Tom Brady: It’s hard to imagine not playing football

AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is at his 20th training camp, and he hopes he has several more ahead of him.

Brady said today, three days before he turns 42, that he still has just as much love for football as he ever has, and he sees no reason he should be thinking about retiring.

“I have a great time. I love this sport. I’ve loved playing it since I was a kid. It’s hard for me to imagine doing anything else in life. I love playing ball, so to still be out here at 41, soon to be 42, it’s pretty good,” Brady said.

Reflecting on his first training camp, as a sixth-round rookie in 2000, Brady said he didn’t expect to be where he is today.

“I was trying to make the team at that point, so to do it 20 years later is pretty unreal to me,” he said.

Could Brady make it to his 21st, 22nd, 23rd training camp? He sounds like he expects to do just that.