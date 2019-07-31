Tom Brady: It’s hard to imagine not playing football

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 31, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is at his 20th training camp, and he hopes he has several more ahead of him.

Brady said today, three days before he turns 42, that he still has just as much love for football as he ever has, and he sees no reason he should be thinking about retiring.

“I have a great time. I love this sport. I’ve loved playing it since I was a kid. It’s hard for me to imagine doing anything else in life. I love playing ball, so to still be out here at 41, soon to be 42, it’s pretty good,” Brady said.

Reflecting on his first training camp, as a sixth-round rookie in 2000, Brady said he didn’t expect to be where he is today.

“I was trying to make the team at that point, so to do it 20 years later is pretty unreal to me,” he said.

Could Brady make it to his 21st, 22nd, 23rd training camp? He sounds like he expects to do just that.

24 responses to “Tom Brady: It’s hard to imagine not playing football

  9. remember 3 years ago when max kellerman said brady was gonna fall of a cliff?? guessing he should of added “some time in the next 10 years” to his statement…

  10. When you’re good at it performing and the roar of the crowd is an addiction. I’ve toured designing and running concert lighting for 35 years. At 60 its getting harder and harder to go on the road, and many younger techs I run into think I’m some crazy old man. Maybe I am but I dread hitting the wall that I’m headed towards and not being able to tour and do lights any more.

    I can sympathize with Brady but at least he has the mega millions to enjoy the rest of his life with. When its over or him he’ll find plenty to do.

  13. Soon Brady might surpass Rodgers as the best. But we Packers fans won’t care. We’ll always think Aaron is the best. Kinda like how we feel about cheese.

  14. I admire the man as an astoundingly great player, teammate and person. I hope he keeps playing well and I hope that when it does end, it will be his decision and that it ends right.

    Most NFL careers don’t end well. The last one I can remember that did was Manning’s (and perhaps now, Gronk’s). I just hope Brady’s does. Frankly,, he deserves it. Regardless of how it ends, I know it’s not ending now. And I hope it doesn’t for a good while yet.

  15. Tom Brady (love him or hate him) is a trained killer. He will rip your heart out, show it to you, and want you to like it. He is one of the most intense game day athletes I have ever see in my 48 years of following the NFL.

  17. so to still be out here at 41, soon to be 42, it’s pretty good,” Brady said.
    —-
    It’s pretty, pretty, pretty good.
    I’ll try to Curb My Enthusiasm.
    Just like Tom Brady who is also
    pretty, pretty, pretty good.

  18. All the haters simply need to ask themselves: With 2 minutes left, down 4, big game… who would you rather have under center? Brady or, you know, anyone else in the NFL? Yeah, we know you’d take Brady.

  19. He said 45 was his limit, but I think that was more to appease his wife. I believe she’ll ultimately be the reason he walks away from the game and not any major decline. As hard as it is for him to imagine walking away, an unhappy wife at home will do wonders to stimulate that imagination.

  20. This clown is going to be a repeat of Favre. Just won’t go away, doesn’t know how to, has zero real-life skills, etc. He’ll probably be playing for the Jets, Dolphins, or Bills when he’s 47. Ridiculous.

  22. wib22 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 12:38 pm
    Montana hung it up when he knew he was done.

    Brady was subpar last 1/2 of 2018. The cliff is coming.

    ——————–

    While I have been watching the AFCCG overtime on repeat since February, seeing Brady complete 3rd and 10’s on a continuous loop, I have yet to notice he was subpar.

  23. “With 2 minutes left, down 4, big game… who would you rather have under center?”

    The guy Bill Belichick is coaching.

  24. boiler72 says:
    July 31, 2019 at 1:09 pm
    This clown is going to be a repeat of Favre. Just won’t go away, doesn’t know how to, has zero real-life skills, etc. He’ll probably be playing for the Jets, Dolphins, or Bills when he’s 47. Ridiculous.

    —————-

    If there was ever a worse assessment of Tom Brady, i have yet to read it.

