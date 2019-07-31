Washington signing Hugh Thornton

Getty Images

Washington has added another veteran offensive lineman, amid bigger issues up front.

According to Brian McNally of NBCSportsWashington.com, the team has signed guard Hugh Thornton after yesterday’s workout.

Thornton retired in 2017 after foot problems, but returned to play in the AAF this year in a comeback attempt.

He started 32 games in three seasons with the Colts, and is at least an interesting training camp experiment.

Washington also had to go get veteran tackle Donald Penn for cover while left tackle Trent Williams is holding out.