Amari Cooper hopeful Michael Thomas’s deal impacts his negotiations

Posted by Josh Alper on August 1, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT
Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has more reason than many people to keep an eye on the salaries of the NFL’s top wide receivers, but he said he wasn’t too focused on how Michael Thomas’s negotiations with the Saints were going ahead of Wednesday’s announcement of a new deal in New Orleans.

Cooper said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, that he’s “more interested in just playing football” and saw word of Thomas’s contract on social media, although he noted again that he wasn’t following the news but “it follows me” because he has social media.

Cooper called the five-year deal a “big contract” and said the deal was good for Thomas, but isn’t sure whether it will have an impact on his own contract talks.

“I don’t know if it will. Hopefully,” Cooper said.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said this week that the Cowboys don’t want to be “a market-setter” when it comes to contracts for Cooper and others. The Saints didn’t share that aversion and we’ll see if that helps move things along for Cooper.

7 responses to “Amari Cooper hopeful Michael Thomas’s deal impacts his negotiations

  1. Unless the new CBA puts higher cap spaces, the Cowboys window is closing after this season. Dak, cooper and other defensive players will need new contacts. And then you have Elliot.

  3. If Cooper expects to get a contract similar to the one Thomas signed then he’s crazy. If Dallas signs him to a long-term contract like they did with Dez they will regret it. Besides, how can you give big contracts to Cooper, Dak and Zeke? If they do that they’ll have four guys (and Ware) making over half the salary cap. Then what happens when they need to re-sign their OL? It’s going to be pretty hard for the above three to do anything when the Cowboys can’t afford that offensive line anymore.

    I think the Cowboys need to let Cooper walk. He’s a good WR but not worth the money he’s going to demand.I think teams should draft at least one WR and one RB every year and keep them for their first contract then let them walk. There are exceptions to that case (Thomas and Zeke) but not many. I think they’d be better off keeping that OL together. They have arguably the best OL in the league.

  4. Cowboys are in trouble. Cooper wants top dollar, Zeke wants top dollar. Then Dak wants good dollars. And the team is screwed without any of them individually, particularly Elliot. Who happens to be the only one who should actually command top dollar in his respective position.

