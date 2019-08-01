Andy Reid: Donovan McNabb belongs in the Hall of Fame

August 1, 2019
Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb was widely criticized for declaring himself a Hall of Fame-worthy quarterback, saying that his numbers are better than Troy Aikman’s. But one person who saw every snap McNabb took thinks he belongs in Canton.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who was the Eagles’ head coach for all of McNabb’s 11 seasons in Philadelphia, said he thinks McNabb absolutely does belong.

“Listen, I’m his biggest fan. I was there. I know he belongs there,” Reid said. “You talk about the great players in the National Football League? Five championship games, a Super Bowl? All those things? Good football player. Great football player, and did some things that weren’t being done at that particular time in a lot of areas. I think the world of him.”

McNabb has never even been one of the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame, so it’s safe to say the majority of Hall of Fame voters don’t agree with Reid. The Hall of Fame is planning a bigger class in 2020, which will give previously overlooked players a better chance, but even then McNabb is unlikely to get a bust in Canton.

4 responses to "Andy Reid: Donovan McNabb belongs in the Hall of Fame"

  2. Iam a GIANTS fan obviously, and the combination of Brian Westbrook and McNabb owned my G men , man was a tuff football player , he would get my vote !

  3. Of course he does but obviously Big Red is spinning reality. McNabb’s achievements includes a single Conference Championship, multiple NFCC appearances and one Super Bowl appearance.

    Very good QB but not a HoF’er.

  4. He’s definitely on the bubble. Problem is that the game has changed to favor the passing game, so he’s going to be way, way down the list if he isn’t already on the list of finalists in the soon. Peyton, Brady, Brees, Ben are all getting in. Rivers and Eli probably too. Behind them we will have Rodgers for sure and some others could still earn a spot. McNabb would have to get in either in the next two years or in the gap between Peyton and the guys that haven’t retired yet.

