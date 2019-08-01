Bills sign Nico Siragusa

Getty Images

The Bills spent the offseason loading up on offensive linemen in hopes of building a better unit than the one they fielded in 2018, but injuries and a retirement in training camp have left them in need of more additions to the unit.

They made one on Thursday. The Bills announced the signing of guard Nico Siragusa.

Siragusa was a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2017, but spent his rookie season on injured reserve and most of last season on the Baltimore practice squad. He ended the year on the Packers’ active roster without appearing in any games. He was dropped by the Packers in April and spent a little time on the Colts’ roster before getting cut ahead of camp.

Guard Isaac Asiata retired earlier this week and the Bills placed offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles on injured reserve before releasing him with an injury settlement. Center Mitch Morse is currently in the concussion protocol and guard Spencer Long has been sidelined in recent days with a knee injury.