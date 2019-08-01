Broncos throw first challenge flag for pass interference

AP

Well, that didn’t take long.

The Broncos threw the first challenge flag for a pass interference call in the first half of the Hall of Fame Game, and the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating didn’t need long to make a decision.

Al Riveron promised at the NFL’s officiating clinic last month that to overturn a call on the field, the interference had to be “clear and obvious, visual [and] significantly hinders.”

Riveron, who is in the replay booth in Canton tonight, was put to the test with 3:19 remaining. Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert threw a deep pass intended for Russell Gage, who drew a flag on Broncos defensive back Linden Stephens.

The 43-yard penalty drew a challenge flag from Vic Fangio.

Riveron needed only seconds to decide the call stands.

The Falcons did not score on the possession and trail 7-0.