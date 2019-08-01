Chargers RBs taking advantage of opportunities with Gordon holding out

AP

Melvin Gordon remains out of training camp, wanting a new deal that pays him more than the $10 million the Chargers are offering or a trade.

Meanwhile, training camp goes on without him.

Gordon’s backups Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are taking advantage of Gordon’s absence.

“Definitely, [a good opportunity] for all of us,” Jackson said Thursday after a joint practice with the Rams, via NFL.com. “Obviously when [Gordon’s] here, he gets the majority of the first-team reps. Just for us to be able to mesh with the offensive line and all those guys. The more reps you get, the more comfortable you are playing with the guys around you.”

Jackson and Ekeler took over the running back duties in the four games Gordon missed for injury last season, and the Chargers went 4-0. Ekeler had 958 total yards and six touchdowns last season in his second season, while Jackson had 341 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie a year ago.

“They’re working hard,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “[Jackson] is doing a good job, and Austin had a couple of nice runs today. I’m really happy with the development of some of these young guys.”

The Chargers have six running backs on their 90-player roster, with Gordon on the did not report list. Gordon’s absence has given the backs who are in camp

“Even if [Gordon] was here, we’d have the same mentality,” Ekeler said. “We wish he was here. Shoot, he would help our team. He’s a Pro Bowl running back. But even if he was here, we’d still have to move forward, and even if he’s not here we still have to move forward.”