Cowboys kick the tires on former tackle, former Bill Jake Fisher

Getty Images

Jake Fisher’s attempt to convert from tackle to tight end didn’t go so well, but he’s continuing to try.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the Cowboys worked out Fisher yesterday, with injuries limiting their depth in camp.

The former Bengals second-round pick signed with the Bills this offseason, and was trying to make himself into a blocking tight end. He went from over 300 pounds to 268, and was working on learning the new position. The Bills cut him in May when they signed actual tight end Lee Smith.

Tight end Rico Gathers has missed some time with an ankle injury, so they were likely looking at short-term options, though Fisher’s attempt to reinvent himself makes him an interesting experiment.