Final federal lawsuit over Saints-Rams missed call dismissed

Getty Images

The last of three federal lawsuits filed over the missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints has been dismissed.

According to Kevin McGill of the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan rejected the arguments of the fans that had filed the suit saying they are entitled to damage payments. The suit had sought the payments by contending a legal promise had been broken that the game would be played fairly.

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman obliterated Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before Drew Brees‘ pass had reached its intended target. However, no flag for pass interference was thrown on the play and the Saints were forced to kick a 31-yard field goal instead of getting a fresh set of downs at the Rams 6-yard line with less than two minutes to play. There was ultimately enough time remaining for the Rams to drive for a tying field goal that forced overtime, where the Rams won to advance to the Super Bowl.

While the three federal cases have all reached the same conclusion, a state level case is still ongoing. Commissioner Roger Goodell will be compelled to provide testimony in that case in September, barring an appeal.