Fred Taylor: It’s “a joke” that Tony Boselli was chosen best Jaguar ever over me

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars recently released a list of the greatest players in franchise history, and running back Fred Taylor came in at No. 2. Some people would be honored to be recognized as the second-greatest player ever to play for their team. Fred Taylor is not one of those people.

After the full list was released, with offensive tackle Tony Boselli at No. 1, Taylor was outraged.

“I’m not sure who voted but they missed,” Taylor wrote on Twitter. “What were you guys doing for the 11 YEARS I carried the team. One day someone (other than me) will recognize how valuable I was. I did something only 21 players in history of the game done at my position. #WhatAJoke”

Taylor was a good player in Jacksonville, with seven 1,000-yard seasons. But Taylor was never considered the best running back in the NFL. He was never a first-team All-Pro and was never in the Top 5 in the league in rushing yards or yards from scrimmage. Boselli, on the other hand, was considered the best offensive lineman in football in his prime, with three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections. Although injuries cut Boselli’s career short, and he didn’t last as long in Jacksonville as Taylor did, at his best, Boselli was the better player.

The members of the media who voted on the best Jaguars of all time valued Boselli’s short period of greatness over Taylor’s longer career. That’s completely valid, and it’s classless for Taylor to denigrate the recognition of Boselli, a great lineman who opened plenty of holes for him.