Posted by Michael David Smith on August 1, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
The Jacksonville Jaguars recently released a list of the greatest players in franchise history, and running back Fred Taylor came in at No. 2. Some people would be honored to be recognized as the second-greatest player ever to play for their team. Fred Taylor is not one of those people.

After the full list was released, with offensive tackle Tony Boselli at No. 1, Taylor was outraged.

“I’m not sure who voted but they missed,” Taylor wrote on Twitter. “What were you guys doing for the 11 YEARS I carried the team. One day someone (other than me) will recognize how valuable I was. I did something only 21 players in history of the game done at my position. #WhatAJoke”

Taylor was a good player in Jacksonville, with seven 1,000-yard seasons. But Taylor was never considered the best running back in the NFL. He was never a first-team All-Pro and was never in the Top 5 in the league in rushing yards or yards from scrimmage. Boselli, on the other hand, was considered the best offensive lineman in football in his prime, with three consecutive first-team All-Pro selections. Although injuries cut Boselli’s career short, and he didn’t last as long in Jacksonville as Taylor did, at his best, Boselli was the better player.

The members of the media who voted on the best Jaguars of all time valued Boselli’s short period of greatness over Taylor’s longer career. That’s completely valid, and it’s classless for Taylor to denigrate the recognition of Boselli, a great lineman who opened plenty of holes for him.

46 responses to “Fred Taylor: It’s “a joke” that Tony Boselli was chosen best Jaguar ever over me

  2. When you’re told how special you are for your entire life it has to be hard when that ends. Remember, these athletes have been given one pass after another right up until their career ends.

  4. I’m not sure I agree with the idea that availability doesn’t factor in to this. Just like they say “you can;t make the club from the tub,” If you don’t carry the load long enough, it’s hard to say your contributions are greater than someone that did. However Fred’s rant won’t change anything so he would have been better served to be humble and let others defend him if they felt it appropriate.

  5. Someone needs to tell Fred leadership is a important factor and these comments infer he is missing that quality.

  9. I agree with Fred. The award is for the “best Jaguar of all-time,” not “Best Jaguar player when compared to other Jaguar players in the short window when they were at the peak of their abilities.”

    Longevity should count for something.

    Also, Fred saved my ass in fantasy one year.

  12. I’m just glad the #1 player in franchise history wasn’t the dude that cried on national TV because he thought someone used a football that more probable than not had slightly less than 12.5 psi of air in it.

  14. As an Eagles fan, I can’t help but wonder if Nick Foles will surpass both of them.

  16. I always gave Taylor a lot of credit for overcoming his early-career (and merited, at that point) “Fragile Fred” nickname – well, I don’t feel quite so good about it now! Even if he did clearly deserve to be picked ahead of Boselli – and that isn’t the case – there’s no need for him to be angry about it. Plus, throwing a teammate under the bus while heavily goosing your own legacy is…pretty darn arrogant. Too bad…

  19. Okay. So Fred Taylor is angry that he wasn’t chosen as the Jags’ best player. Well, I know how they can resolve this.
    Tony Boselli is 6’7″ and played at about 330 lbs and is 47 years old.
    Fred Taylor is 6’1″ and played at about 225 lbs and is 43 years old.
    So — put them in a boxing ring and give Fred Taylor a football. Tell him to run at Tony Boselli and if can get by him and touch the ropes behind Boselli, he’ll be moved up to #1. Taylor should have the advantage because he’s younger and Boselli was an offensive lineman, not a defensive lineman.
    But I know who I’m putting my money on. It would look like King Kong grabbing Fay Wray. Taylor would be on his backside before he had a chance to blink.

  20. What is so petty about this is he was at number TWO–just behind Boselli and ahead of Jimmy Smith, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Mark Brunell. Now, if he ends up at #10 looking up at Josh Scobee, sure there’d be some reason to be upset. But he flipped out after coming in #2 behind a guy NFL Films had rated the 6th best player NOT in the Hall of Fame.

  23. It’s not completely valid…doing some very well over a longer period of time should be ranked higher than a short burst….Nothing wrong with expressing his displeasure…considering he will be in the HOF one day….

  26. Isn’t the entire premise of deserving players not getting voted into the hall of fame because they don’t have career longevity.

    I think there’s a lot more o lineman with 10+ years of service than great backs.. So don’t take away from either side. Both deserving, but appreciate fTaylor point of view

  27. it’s classless for Taylor to denigrate the recognition of Boselli
    ——
    Seems to be a lot of that in today’s NFL.

  28. Fred Taylor…still working on his humility skills. Failing miserably, but still working on it. On second thought, maybe not working so hard at it…

  29. Someone ought to tell Mr. Humility that this stupid list doesn’t really count for much in the grand scheme of things. If he actually was put first, what does he win? Oh yeah…about the same as his name being second or if it were 10th or left off entirely. Buy hey, if it makes him feel any better, he now comes in first on the biggest baby list in team history!

  32. Well then Fred, it’s ok to have a differing point of view, but to call it a joke regarding Boselli being picked over him is pretty disrespectful to his teammate.

  33. “Carried the team for 11 years” is quite an overstatement. He should just be glad he wasn’t voted behind Mark Brunell, Jimmy Smith, and Keenan McCardell, who are all Jaguars I think of before Fred Taylor.

  34. This is a bad look for Taylor. Better to have not said anything at all than to be remembered as a bitter jerk.

  35. I agree.

    Taylor also is a strong candidate for the HOF. Boselli barely played 6 seasons in the league!

    How do you play 6 years and then go to the HOF?

  36. Many RBs never seem to recognize that their production is mostly attributable to the big guys on the OL and their skill and athleticism. Jamal Lewis was a great RB with the Ravens and, for a while, held the single game rushing record, but he was not a more valuable Raven than Jonathan Ogden. JO, like Boselli, was a beast and one of the best left tackles of his era.

  39. bigbensbathroomseed says:
    August 1, 2019 at 10:06 am
    Fragile Fred better be careful, if he yells too much he will pull a hamstring……

    17 5 Rate This

    ———————-

    At least he played more than 6 seasons. lmao

    Bruce Armstrong and Matt Light should be in the HOF if Boselli is. He was a very good player, but it’s strange how someone in the media starts pimping a guy, and then all of a sudden after 6 very good years, it qualifies them as a HOFer.

    At least Taylor’s production puts him into a discussion over a period of more than just 6 seasons.

    He has a 4.6 YPC and Bettis’s is 3.9.

    Just saying….People don’t even really pay attention, they just listen to what the media who apparently befriends some of these players, and what those people say.

  40. Before the shoulder injuries, Boselli was arguably he best LT I’ve ever seen.

    Fred Taylor may have been a top 10 back in his era, but all-time? Makes me chuckle merely pondering over that…

  41. anonymous135 says:
    August 1, 2019 at 10:19 am
    Both deserving, but appreciate fTaylor point of view
    —————————————————–

    Taylor’s point of view isn’t the problem, his choice in how it was expressed however…

  44. Bruce Armstrong and Matt Light should be in the HOF if Boselli is.
    ======

    Tony Boselli – 3x 1st team All-Pro

    .. Armstrong and Light – 1, COMBINED

  45. Guys like Fred Taylor and Terrell Owens prove that the old adage, “With age comes wisdom”, has some clear and obvious outliers.

