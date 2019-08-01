Giants receiver Alex Wesley activated from PUP list

Getty Images

The New York Giants have taken multiple hits to their receiver corps already in the preseason, but they did get a reinforcement for the position on Wednesday.

Rookie undrafted wide receiver Alex Wesley was activated from the physically unable to perform list after spending the first week of training camp sidelined.

With Corey Coleman out for the year with a torn ACL, Sterling Shepard sidelined with a broken thumb, and Golden Tate facing a suspension for a violation of the performance-enhancing drugs policy, the Giants have suddenly become short-handed in pass catchers.

Wesley, a standout at Northern Colorado, posted over 1,000 yards receiving in each of his final two years in college.