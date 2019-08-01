Greg Robinson: Facing Myles Garrett in practice makes me better

Getty Images

Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson was a major disappointment as the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. But he’s still just 26 years old and trying to turn himself into a productive NFL player, and he says another high pick is helping him get there.

Robinson says lining up every day against Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, is making him better.

“Honestly, I could not ask for a better situation [facing Garrett]. I feel like it is only going to prepare me for real game, live situations,” Robinson said, via Cleveland.com. “I do not feel like I will get that work anywhere else.”

Robinson was moved into the starting lineup halfway through last year, after head coach Hue Jackson was fired and Freddie Kitchens took over the offense. Kitchens, now the head coach, appears to believe in Robinson. And if Robinson can have success in practice against Garrett, it will be easy for the coaching staff to have faith in him.