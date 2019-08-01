Jaguars claim Donnie Ernsberger off waivers

Getty Images

Tight end Donnie Ernsberger doesn’t have far to go for his next team. All he has to do is get on Interstate 4 for a trip across Florida.

The Jaguars claimed Ernsberger off waivers Thursday, a day after the Buccaneers cut him, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ernsberger, 22, signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent a year ago. He ended up playing in two games as a rookie.

He played six snaps offense and 20 on special teams.

Ernsberger played collegiately at Western Michigan, where he caught 45 passes for 528 yards and five touchdowns in 24 games.