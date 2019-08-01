Jerry Jones on deal for Ezekiel Elliott: “When have I not been able to get a deal done”

Getty Images

While Bobby Wagner and Michael Thomas have received new contracts since the start of training camp with their respective teams, running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to wait for his desired new deal from the Dallas Cowboys.

While the two sides don’t appear to be close to a deal at this point, there seems to be a desire from both camps to get a deal squared away at some point. Despite any posturing in the interim, the Cowboys could certainly benefit from a big presence from Elliott this season even if the running back position isn’t as valuable as it once was.

So, is a deal going to get done?

“When have I not been able to get a deal done,” owner Jerry Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Dallas also has to take care of contracts for wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott. Cooper and Prescott are entering the final year of their contracts with the team while Elliott still has two years remaining on his current deal with the Cowboys. So Elliott may not be the top priority for the front office at the moment.

Whatever the gap is between Elliott and the Cowboys, Jones is a pretty influential piece to the puzzle when it comes to deciding what happens in Dallas. If he’s confident a deal will get done, it probably will get done. Eventually.