Jets don’t want to get on kicker carousel

Getty Images

The Jets are having kicker problems at the moment. But not nearly to the extent to make them want to make a change.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, coach Adam Gase remains confident in Chandler Catanzaro after a rough stretch of practices which saw him miss a pair of field goals yesterday, and three in a row in an earlier practice.

“He had a really good spring,” Gase said of Catanzaro. “That’s a part of training camp. You start working through things. Sometimes that happens. We got an experienced guy that’s had success. So, this group feels good about what he’s done in the past and what he’s done in this organization before and what he’s done out here starting the spring. We evaluate not just training camp . . . We got to use all our information that we’ve gathered since the spring.”

The Jets brought Catanzaro back after letting Jason Myers walk into free agency and all the way to Seattle. Myers made the Pro Bowl last year (with an NFL record five field goals of 55 yards or more, and a 97.1 percent accuracy mark), but the Jets apparently didn’t want to invest their considerable cap space into the position.

Gase said he wasn’t inclined to bring in another kicker for competition at this point, and not turning the position into a Bears-like circus might be the right call, as long as Catanzaro turns things around.