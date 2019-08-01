Joshua Garnett will miss three weeks after finger surgery

Getty Images

49ers offensive guard Joshua Garnett underwent surgery on his finger, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

Garnett is expected to miss three weeks, Kyle Shanahan said Thursday.

Garnett dislocated his finger Saturday, and it “popped out” again Sunday. Thus, Garnett underwent surgery.

“Josh had a good [offseason],” Shanahan told reporters. “He was in great shape. He’s been working hard. He just had another unfortunate thing, with his finger. There was nothing he could have done about it. He tried to come out and practice with it, but it kept popping out. That was going to continue to happen, so we had to make the decision to get surgery.”

Garnett hasn’t started a game since his rookie season of 2016 when he started 11. He missed 2017 with a knee injury and played only 59 offensive snaps and 16 on special teams last season.

The 49ers declined his fifth-year option on his rookie contract, so Garnett is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason.

Defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore injured a groin in practice Thursday. He is getting an MRI to determine the severity.

Running back Jeffrey Wilson is expected to miss two weeks with a calf injury, Shanahan said.