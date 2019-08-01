Le’Veon Bell: Pick me first in fantasy this year

AP

After apologizing to fantasy owners for sitting out last season, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell said today that people who draft him this year will not be sorry.

Asked where he should be picked in fantasy this year, Bell didn’t hesitate: “First.”

Bell said the Jets’ offense is going to give him plenty of opportunities to make big plays.

“As long as this offense does what this offense is going to do, I think anybody could be a No. 1 fantasy guy,” he said. “We’ve got so much talent.”

Bell said he doesn’t regret that he skipped the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Steelers, but he does feel badly for people who drafted him in fantasy without realizing how far apart he and the Steelers were.

“I don’t regret sitting out last year, but I wish I could have told fantasy owners some type of way, ‘I’m not playing this year,’ so they wouldn’t have picked me,” Bell said. “That’s the thing I’m apologizing for, a lot of people picked me not even knowing if I was coming back. That’s what I was really sorry about, not because I sat out, but not being able to communicate that to fantasy owners, that I’m not playing. A lot of people feel like they wasted their money. So, I’m sorry again.”

Most fantasy players won’t pick Bell first this year. Even if he’s doing his best to make the case that they should.